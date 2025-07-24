Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Persistent System reported 7.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 424.94 crore on 2.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,333.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the companys net profit and revenue 38.7% and 21.8% QoQ in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 555.41 crore, up 9.94% QoQ and 63.9% YoY.

EBIT in the June 2025 quarter, EBIT improved 2.5% to Rs 517.81 crore, compared to Rs 505.29 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin also increased to 15.5%, up from 14% in the same period last year.

 

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $389.7 million in Q1 FY26, up 18.8% YoY and 3.9% QoQ.

The order booking for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025, was at $520.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $385.3 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

Also Read

startup, startup funding, funding

Retail chain SuperK raises Rs 100 cr from Binny Bansal, Sacheti and others

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks drag Sensex by 500 pts; SMIDs trade lower; India VIX up 3%

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Need 2nd gen economic reforms but inertia set in past 11 yrs: Cong on govt

Anil Ambani's Reliance Naval risks insolvency as banks say no to debt plan

ADAG stocks, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power hit lower circuits; here's why

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

Web traffic collapses as AI steps in: Google is changing how we click

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, Persistent, said: We delivered our 21st sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 3.9% Q-o-Q and 18.8% Y-o-Y, while sustaining operating margins in a challenging macroeconomic environment. This performance reflects the strength of our AI-led, platform-driven strategy, focus on customer value creation, and our ability to unlock measurable outcomes.

Our innovation-led execution and sharp focus on talent continue to drive momentum. This has earned us recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2025 for Digital Engineering Services and in the Everest Group Talent Readiness for Next-Gen Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025. We are also proud to achieve top rankings in Extels Asia Executive Team survey for Investor Relations and stakeholder trust.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries.

The scrip tumbled 7.16% to Rs 5204.00 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q1 PAT drops 79% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q1 PAT drops 79% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon