Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 1503.95 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 2.61% to Rs 532.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 518.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 1503.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1508.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1503.951508.39 0 OPM %53.4853.26 -PBDT657.35637.95 3 PBT634.09618.54 3 NP532.14518.60 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content