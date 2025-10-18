Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaghani Techno-Build reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vaghani Techno-Build reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Vaghani Techno-Build reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.450 0 OPM %68.890 -PBDT0.360 0 PBT0.360 0 NP0.250 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the September 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

REC standalone net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

REC standalone net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon