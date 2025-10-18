Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
REC standalone net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

REC standalone net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 15084.13 crore

Net profit of REC rose 10.50% to Rs 4425.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4005.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 15084.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13571.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15084.1313571.18 11 OPM %97.3299.68 -PBDT5559.385045.52 10 PBT5552.805039.62 10 NP4425.864005.47 10

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

