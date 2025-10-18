Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 1071.03 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 30.51% to Rs 176.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 1071.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1136.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1071.031136.92 -6 OPM %21.7318.31 -PBDT253.93210.40 21 PBT236.54197.30 20 NP176.66135.36 31
