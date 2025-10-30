Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 877.32 croreNet profit of Vaibhav Global rose 71.04% to Rs 47.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 877.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 796.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales877.32796.43 10 OPM %8.847.55 -PBDT84.7065.31 30 PBT60.2539.31 53 NP47.5527.80 71
