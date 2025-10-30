Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 306.16 crore

Net Loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 18.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 306.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 376.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales306.16376.82 -19 OPM %-2.94-0.45 -PBDT-14.78-5.28 -180 PBT-24.75-14.52 -70 NP-18.17-11.67 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.77% in the September 2025 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 64.80% in the September 2025 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 64.80% in the September 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 143.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 143.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon