Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 3831.61 croreNet profit of Quess Corp rose 2.10% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 3831.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3704.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3831.613704.78 3 OPM %2.001.87 -PBDT67.6860.97 11 PBT57.4650.50 14 NP51.6050.54 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content