Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises reported 36.57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 118.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 29.02% YoY to Rs 1,383.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the September 2025 quarter stood at Rs 195.55 crore, up 17.55% on a YoY basis.

On the segmental front, real estate revenue stood at Rs 951 crore, up 31% from Rs 727 crore reported in Q2 FY25, revenue from leasing stood at Rs 341 crore, registering a 17% growth compared to Q2 FY25, while hospitality revenue in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 138 crore, reflecting a 16% increase over Q2 FY25.

 

Net bookings in the real estate segment for Q2 FY26 stood at 1.90 million sq. ft., with a sales value of Rs 2,034 crore. Collections for the quarter stood at Rs 2,003 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, We are entering the second half of the fiscal year with strong tailwinds. We have a robust business development and launch pipeline across our key markets, as well as healthy leasing activity and growth in the hospitality business. Operational performance has also grown substantially since the prior year, and business sentiment remains positive.

Also Read

Image

BSBFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Regulatory authority has missed the crypto bus, says G Padmanabhan

Yellow Peas

Govt imposes 30% import duty on yellow peas to support pulses prices

Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association

BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Need for clarity on regulations in crypto sector, says Dilip Chenoy

Indian Oil Storage tanks near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

IOCL seeks up to 24 million oil barrels from Americas amid Russia curbs

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex cracks 360pts, Nifty tests 25,900; Trump likely cuts China tariff to 47%

Meanwhile, the companys board has inducted Debashis Chatterjee as an Independent Director for a consecutive period of five years with effect from 29 October 2025, subject to shareholders approval.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The scrip shed 0.69% to Rs 1,026.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.59%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.22%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.59%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.22%

Ravindra Energy Ltd Spikes 9.13%

Ravindra Energy Ltd Spikes 9.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon