Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 23.42 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 75.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.4223.26 1 OPM %3.763.78 -PBDT0.520.49 6 PBT0.290.23 26 NP0.280.16 75
