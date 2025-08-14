Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 86.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 5.87 croreNet profit of Ceeta Industries declined 86.40% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.874.45 32 OPM %9.207.64 -PBDT0.680.45 51 PBT0.420.20 110 NP0.312.28 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content