Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 2.42 croreNet profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.423.05 -21 OPM %3.725.25 -PBDT0.090.16 -44 PBT0.090.16 -44 NP0.070.12 -42
