Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.423.05 -21 OPM %3.725.25 -PBDT0.090.16 -44 PBT0.090.16 -44 NP0.070.12 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
