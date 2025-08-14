Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 110.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.42% to Rs 3.41 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 110.34% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.42% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.411.71 99 OPM %51.3279.53 -PBDT1.540.77 100 PBT1.520.75 103 NP1.220.58 110
