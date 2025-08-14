Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 105.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.56% to Rs 4.88 croreNet profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 105.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.56% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.887.13 -32 OPM %8.202.81 -PBDT0.410.20 105 PBT0.410.20 105 NP0.410.20 105
