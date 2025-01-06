Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 mark. IT shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 38.14 points or 0.05% to 79,184.97. The Nifty 50 index shed 33.50 points or 0.14% to 23,978.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.14%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,182 shares rose and 2,574 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology received bids for 2,80,25,547 shares as against 2,08,29,567 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:24 IST on 6 January 2024. The issue was subscribed to 1.35 times.

Also Read

RN Ravi

TN guv skips Assembly address, cites disrespect for Constitution by DMK

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Brigade Enterprises shares rise after acquiring 20 acres land in Bengaluru

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts at 79,000; India Dec Svcs PMI Final at 59.3, from 58.4 before

ITC

ITC stock adjusts for hotel biz post demerger; check latest share price

Loan, Home Loan, Money

HDFC Bank to SBI: Here are best home loan offers in India this January 2025

The issue opened for bidding on 6 January 2024 and it will close on 8 January 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and Rs 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.02% to 44,170.45. The index slipped 1.41% in the past trading session.

LTIMindtree (up 2.05%), Mphasis (up 1.17%), HCL Technologies (up 0.88%), Infosys (up 0.88%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.69%), Wipro (up 0.51%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.37%), Persistent Systems (up 0.31%) and Coforge (up 0.23%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Angel One advanced 1.92% after the company said that its client base jumped 51.7% to 29.52 million in December 2024 as compared with 19.45 million in December 2023.

RBL Bank gained 3.54% after the banks total deposits jumped 15.11% to Rs 1,06,763 crore as on 31 December 2024 from Rs 92,746 crore recorded in 31 December 2023.

RailTel Corporation of India fell 1.83%. The company said that it has received the work order from HPSES for HPSES-(SS) HQ-language lab-STARS-2024-25-2416 amounting to Rs 14.63 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Rebounds with Strong Tech Performance and Modest Manufacturing Recovery

Wall Street Rebounds with Strong Tech Performance and Modest Manufacturing Recovery

KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

Equitas SFB gains as total deposits jump 26% YoY in Q3 FY25

Equitas SFB gains as total deposits jump 26% YoY in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers pre-sales surge 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers pre-sales surge 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon