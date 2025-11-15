Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 23.96 croreNet Loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 23.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.9625.17 -5 OPM %-1.883.50 -PBDT-1.350.05 PL PBT-3.10-1.56 -99 NP-3.08-1.75 -76
