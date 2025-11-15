Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 16.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 16.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.11 9 OPM %-33.33-27.27 -PBDT0.430.50 -14 PBT0.410.49 -16 NP0.310.37 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content