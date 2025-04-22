Vardhman Special Steels consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 428.04 croreNet profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 39.83% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 428.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.59% to Rs 93.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 1764.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1661.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales428.04439.41 -3 1764.411661.36 6 OPM %7.3511.11 -8.398.57 - PBDT35.1552.88 -34 158.53153.84 3 PBT26.8543.89 -39 125.06122.86 2 NP19.7332.79 -40 93.0991.63 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content