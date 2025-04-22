Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 264.53 croreNet profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 9.76% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 264.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.60% to Rs 122.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.58% to Rs 906.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales264.53219.17 21 906.33704.88 29 OPM %88.8488.00 -87.2187.98 - PBDT52.8058.41 -10 164.14183.68 -11 PBT52.8058.41 -10 164.13183.67 -11 NP39.5743.85 -10 122.94137.51 -11
