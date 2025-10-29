Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Oct 29 2025

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 4896.65 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 19.62% to Rs 741.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 619.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 4896.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4804.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4896.654804.68 2 OPM %23.4023.96 -PBDT1248.511056.74 18 PBT940.91800.13 18 NP741.19619.61 20

Oct 29 2025

