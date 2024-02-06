Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 237.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 237.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 248.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.237.95248.440.998.711.8122.10-2.7818.10-2.1611.74