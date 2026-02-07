Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 72.16 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 65.58% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.1662.832.438.802.535.981.885.481.373.98

