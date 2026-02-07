Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 72.16 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 65.58% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.1662.83 15 OPM %2.438.80 -PBDT2.535.98 -58 PBT1.885.48 -66 NP1.373.98 -66

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

