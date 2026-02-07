Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 340.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 402.87% to Rs 189.33 crore

Net profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 340.18% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 402.87% to Rs 189.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.189.3337.6514.5415.3526.355.4626.135.2819.724.48

