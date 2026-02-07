Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 340.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 340.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 402.87% to Rs 189.33 crore

Net profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 340.18% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 402.87% to Rs 189.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.3337.65 403 OPM %14.5415.35 -PBDT26.355.46 383 PBT26.135.28 395 NP19.724.48 340

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Shipping Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Shipping Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

Sonata Software Q3 PAT drops 13% QoQ to Rs 104 cr

Sonata Software Q3 PAT drops 13% QoQ to Rs 104 cr

Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Akiko Global Services standalone net profit rises 248.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Akiko Global Services standalone net profit rises 248.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance