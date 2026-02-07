Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 340.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 402.87% to Rs 189.33 croreNet profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 340.18% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 402.87% to Rs 189.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.3337.65 403 OPM %14.5415.35 -PBDT26.355.46 383 PBT26.135.28 395 NP19.724.48 340
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST