Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 281.19 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions rose 12.43% to Rs 70.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 281.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 239.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales281.19239.82 17 OPM %42.8946.99 -PBDT132.29120.24 10 PBT92.5183.06 11 NP70.2662.49 12
