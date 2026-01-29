Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 22979.00 croreNet profit of Vedanta rose 60.98% to Rs 5710.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3547.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 22979.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16742.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22979.0016742.00 37 OPM %29.8829.94 -PBDT6369.004279.00 49 PBT4945.003041.00 63 NP5710.003547.00 61
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST