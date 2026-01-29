Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 22979.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 60.98% to Rs 5710.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3547.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 22979.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16742.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

