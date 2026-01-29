Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.400.4412.5029.550.050.020.050.020.040.01

