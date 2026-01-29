Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.47 crore

Net Loss of Fynx Capital reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.470 0 OPM %-42.180 -PBDT-0.82-0.36 -128 PBT-0.89-0.45 -98 NP-0.82-0.45 -82

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

