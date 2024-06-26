Vedanta Ltd Falls 5.33%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.46% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.58% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 5.33% today to trade at Rs 429.9. The BSE Metal index is down 0.9% to quote at 32851.76. The index is down 1.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 1.57% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.39% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 61.52 % over last one year compared to the 23.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.46% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 321.52 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 506.85 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News