Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd gains for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.55, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.55, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25117.25. The Sensex is at 82511.15, up 0.39%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 5.16% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 457, up 1.7% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

