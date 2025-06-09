Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mphasis Ltd spurts 2.9%, gains for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd spurts 2.9%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2619, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% jump in NIFTY and a 9.26% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2619, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25117.25. The Sensex is at 82511.15, up 0.39%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 3.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37294.85, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2626.6, up 2.64% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 9.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% jump in NIFTY and a 9.26% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

