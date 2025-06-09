Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index slips under 99-mark as latest gains fail to sustain

US dollar index slips under 99-mark as latest gains fail to sustain

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The US dollar index saw good gains on Friday as non-farm payroll employment shot up by 139,000 jobs in May after jumping by a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in April. The US unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.2 percent in May. Dollar index rose around half a percent though these gains fizzled out in Mondays trading. The US dollar index has slipped under 99 mark and currently quotes at 98.90, down 0.25% on the day. Currency market seems to have moved in a cautious stance ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks due later in the day. Risk appetite is firm in Asia, keeping the dollar index under check.

