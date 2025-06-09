Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc rallies on plans to approve interim dividend for FY26

Hindustan Zinc rallies on plans to approve interim dividend for FY26

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc surged 5.04% to Rs 527.50 after the company has scheduled board meeting on 11 June 2025, to consider and approved the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed the stock exchanges that, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company will, at its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 202526."

Hindustan Zinc is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing of minerals.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.4% to Rs 3,003 crore on 21.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,829 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

