Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd Spurts 0.9%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 0.9%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Vedanta Ltd has added 5.84% over last one month compared to 1.68% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 0.9% today to trade at Rs 537.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.42% to quote at 34179.25. The index is down 1.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Stainless Ltd increased 0.72% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.68% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 9.73 % over last one year compared to the 4.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 5.84% over last one month compared to 1.68% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11728 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 541.45 on 03 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

INR battered as breach beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark stays

INR battered as breach beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark stays

GIFT Nifty hints at possible negative opening for equities; US private firms cut jobs in November

GIFT Nifty hints at possible negative opening for equities; US private firms cut jobs in November

Assetz Industrial Parks Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Assetz Industrial Parks Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 692.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 692.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon