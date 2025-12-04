Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty hints at possible negative opening for equities; US private firms cut jobs in November

GIFT Nifty hints at possible negative opening for equities; US private firms cut jobs in November

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 9.50 points (or 0.04%) in early trade, suggesting a possible red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,206.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,730.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 8,020.53 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mixed on Thursday, after Wall Street gained on the latest jobs data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next week.

 

Payroll processor ADP reported that private companies cut 32,000 workers in November, compared with 47,000 additions in October, and well below the 40,000 increase that was widely reported.

Markets are reportedly pricing in an 89% chance of a cut when the Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 9-10, significantly higher than rate-cut bets just a couple of weeks ago.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 408.44 points, or 0.86%, to finish at 47,882.90. The S&P 500 traded up 0.30% to end the day at 6,849.72, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17% to settle at 23,454.09.

Stocks with exposure to the artificial intelligence trade were the biggest drag on U.S. key benchmarks Wednesday stateside, after a media report stated that Microsoft was cutting software sales quotas tied to artificial intelligence.

Microsoft reportedly refuted the claims in the report, which led the stock to recover slightly in after-hours trading.

Domestic Market:

Key equity indices slipped for the fourth straight session as investors booked profits ahead of the RBIs policy decision later this week. A weakening rupee and steady FII outflows added to the cautious mood.

Global cues offered little direction, with markets mixed as investors evaluated upcoming policy decisions from the Fed and the ECB amid heightened currency volatility. IPO activity also remained in focus through the day.

The Nifty finished below the 26,000 mark, dragged by sharp losses in PSU banks after the government told Parliament it has no plan to raise the FDI limit in state-run lenders. Consumer Durables and Auto stocks also retreated. IT shares, however, bucked the pressure, gaining ground on the back of the softer rupee.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 31.46 points or 0.04% to 85,106.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 46.20 points or 0.18% to 25,986. In three trading sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.72%, while the Nifty fell 0.88%.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

