GAIL (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.9, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 6.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.9, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25894.8. The Sensex is at 84792.13, up 0.48%. GAIL (India) Ltd has slipped around 6.88% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.25, up 0.9% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 17.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 6.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

