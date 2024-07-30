Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 1% QoQ to Rs 135 cr in FY25

Firstsource Solutions rose 1.83% to Rs 272.40 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 1.3% to Rs 135.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 133.50 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 6.86% QoQ to Rs 1,783.87 crore in Q1 FY25. Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 7.4% and 17.1% in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.7% YoY to Rs 167.25 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,699 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 2,402 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 15.1% in Q1 FY25 as against 15.7% in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 6.86% QoQ to Rs 1,783.87 crore in Q1 FY25.

In dollar terms, the revenue stood at $ 215 million, registering the growth of 17.1% YoY. On constant currency terms, revenue grew by 6.5% QoQ and 14.8% YoY.

On outlook front, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of 11.5 -13.5% and EBIT margin at 11-12% in FY25.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman ,RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, commented, "The first quarter of FY25 has showcased our unwavering commitment to innovation, client‐centric solutions, and strategic growth. Our industry‐leading revenue growth significant deal wins, and robust pipeline reflect the efficacy of our diversified portfolio and the resilience of our team. We continue to leverage our deep industry and functional expertise, and our technology ecosystem partnerships to enhance our role in our clients' process transformation agendas.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News