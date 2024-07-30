Business Standard
Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved the issuance of up-to 15,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each at premium of Rs 244.80 per debenture including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis. The date of allotment is 02 August 2024.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

