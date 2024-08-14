Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 96.61 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 21.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.96.6109.210-18.45-4.55-29.25-6.32-21.65-4.66