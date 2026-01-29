Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 6881.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2589.98% to Rs 136.92 crore

Net profit of Vega Jewellers rose 6881.82% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2589.98% to Rs 136.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.136.925.099.622.7511.190.1510.470.157.680.11

