Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 6881.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2589.98% to Rs 136.92 croreNet profit of Vega Jewellers rose 6881.82% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2589.98% to Rs 136.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales136.925.09 2590 OPM %9.622.75 -PBDT11.190.15 7360 PBT10.470.15 6880 NP7.680.11 6882
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:32 PM IST