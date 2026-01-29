Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD breaks above 1.3800 mark, FTSE100 near two-week high

GBP/USD breaks above 1.3800 mark, FTSE100 near two-week high

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
British Pound has been witnessing excellent gains in last few sessions and broke above 1.3800 mark today, holding near four- and half-year highs against the US dollar. The US currency has turned very tepid recently and dollar index dipped near 96 mark after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank would consider reducing the policy rate after prices declined. GBP/USD pair currently quotes at 1.3813, up marginally on the day. The pair has gained 2.66% this month. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are 127.22, up 0.33% on the day after nearing 127.50 mark earlier in the session. Meanwhile, UK equities are rising impressively with the FTSE100 index up half a percent today to approach two-week high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

eClerx Services climbs on strong Q3 FY26 earnings, bonus issue boost

eClerx Services climbs on strong Q3 FY26 earnings, bonus issue boost

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit declines 55.80% in the December 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit declines 55.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance