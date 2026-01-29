eClerx Services climbs on strong Q3 FY26 earnings, bonus issue boost

eClerx Services rose 4.57% to Rs 4,623.20 after the company posted a strong set of Q3 FY26 numbers and announced a 1:1 bonus issue.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 40.1% YoY to Rs 191.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 137.2 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax rose 4.8% from Rs 183.19 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 25.4% YoY to Rs 1,070.3 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 853.8 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue rose about 6.5% QoQ from Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

In dollar terms, operating revenue rose 20.9% YoY to $121.7 million from $100.7 million a year ago and increased 5.4% sequentially.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 250.1 crore in Q3 FY26, up 35.9% YoY from Rs 184 crore in Q3 FY25 and higher by 2.1% compared with Rs 245 crore in the previous quarter.

EBIT for the quarter came in at Rs 261.2 crore, registering a 35.9% YoY increase and a 2.1% sequential rise.

On the cost front, total expenses rose 22.86% YoY to Rs 794.07 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses increased 25% YoY to Rs 654 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense climbed 29.4% YoY to Rs 46.3 crore. Finance costs rose to Rs 9.9 crore from Rs 8.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operationally, total delivery headcount stood at 21,847 as of December 2025, reflecting an 18% YoY increase.

The company's board has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot, a move that further buoyed investor sentiment.

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to Fortune 2000 enterprises across financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media, manufacturing, travel and technology. Incorporated in 2000, the company operates across multiple geographies including India, the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

