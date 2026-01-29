Apar Inds gains as Q3 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 209 cr

Apar Industries rallied 4.48% to Rs 7,743.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.44% to Rs 208.93 crore on a 16.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,479.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Revenue growth was supported by strong performance in the domestic business.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 288.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up 20.80% as against Rs 238.47 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA (post open-period forex) rose 20.4% year-on-year in Q3 FY26, driven by an improved product mix, with EBITDA margin post forex at 8.8%.

Following the enactment of the new labour code, the company has made a provision of Rs 25 crore towards past service cost on gratuity and compensated absences payable to employees, based on best available estimates. The amount has been classified under exceptional items.

On segmental front, the company's conductor business posted robust growth, with revenue rising 25.05% YoY in Q3 FY26. Revenue from the transformer and specialty oils segment jumped by 18.36%, while the power & telecom cable solutions division registered 7.56% YoY increase during the quarter.

Kushal N Desai, Chairman & MD of APAR Industries said, "the company has delivered healthy performance on top line as well bottom line. Despite muted US business, the company has managed to attenuate this impact by pivoting its focus on domestic market. Trade deals negotiations are in advance stage with US and we are optimistic that finalised terms will have positive outcomes, until which we will continue to tactically maintain business relationship."

APAR Industries is a market leader in India with a global presence. Contributing to Indias process of electrification, it started from manufacturing power transmission cables to having three broad business segments, which are Conductors, Transformer and Specialty Oils (TSO), and Power/Telecom Cables.

