Five-Star Business Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Azad Engineering Ltd and Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2026.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd crashed 11.70% to Rs 442.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29623 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd tumbled 8.09% to Rs 364.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21866 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 6.81% to Rs 96.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Azad Engineering Ltd fell 6.51% to Rs 1402.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8706 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd slipped 6.25% to Rs 7283.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10874 shares in the past one month.

