Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Tierra Agrotech rose 8.22% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.9149.95 4 OPM %14.8713.57 -PBDT7.716.99 10 PBT7.466.62 13 NP5.404.99 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 117.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 117.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.52% in the June 2025 quarter

ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon