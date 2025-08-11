Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 8.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 347.22 croreNet profit of Olectra Greentech rose 8.46% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 347.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales347.22313.94 11 OPM %13.7813.98 -PBDT43.9840.92 7 PBT33.8031.85 6 NP26.0324.00 8
