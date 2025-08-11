Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.25% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Epic Energy declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.25% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.060.63 68 OPM %8.4928.57 -PBDT0.080.18 -56 PBT0.060.14 -57 NP0.070.15 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content