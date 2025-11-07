Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venky's (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Venky's (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 800.87 crore

Net loss of Venky's (India) reported to Rs 26.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 800.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 774.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales800.87774.20 3 OPM %-3.891.79 -PBDT-25.8219.86 PL PBT-35.0811.00 PL NP-26.537.76 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day; metal shares climb

Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day; metal shares climb

SEBI focused on deepening cash equities market to spur capital formation

SEBI focused on deepening cash equities market to spur capital formation

MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Dasatinib Tablets

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Dasatinib Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon