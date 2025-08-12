JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 37.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 5.07 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech declined 37.36% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.073.69 37 OPM %46.1576.42 -PBDT1.652.48 -33 PBT1.592.44 -35 NP1.141.82 -37
