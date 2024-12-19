Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda XL signs MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Veranda XL signs MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

To offer CA coaching classes through JK Shah Classes

Veranda XL, a Veranda Learning Solutions enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), based in Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu, to deliver professional Chartered Accountancy (CA) coaching classes on campus under the renowned brand of JK Shah Classes (JKSC).

This collaboration will provide SRM students with specialized CA coaching classes. The curriculum will combine JKSC's over-four decades of expertise with SRM's strong academic environment, empowering students to build successful careers in accounting, auditing, and finance. The partnership will enable aspiring CA professionals to receive end-to-end coaching, covering all levels of the CA course. Students will benefit from expert faculty, innovative teaching methods, and a proven track record of success, ensuring they are well-prepared to achieve their professional goals.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 720 pts lower at 79,460; Nifty at 23,980; All sectors in red

Donald Trump

Trump, not yet in office, already a figure in global economic policy

Security forces,army,soilder

LIVE news: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

US China flag, US-China flag

US considers ban on China's TP-Link over security concerns: Report

US flag, USA

US effort to curb China, Russia's access to advanced chips 'inadequate'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today IGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon