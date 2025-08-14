Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales decline 31.76% to Rs 12.18 crore

Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries declined 17.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.76% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.1817.85 -32 OPM %6.985.38 -PBDT0.570.48 19 PBT0.240.29 -17 NP0.240.29 -17

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

