Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.76% to Rs 12.18 croreNet profit of Asian Lakto Industries declined 17.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.76% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.1817.85 -32 OPM %6.985.38 -PBDT0.570.48 19 PBT0.240.29 -17 NP0.240.29 -17
